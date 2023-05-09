Fired principal Kurt Dennis sues DPS, board members, claims wrongful termination

Kurt Dennis spoke to 9NEWS about safety concerns after a shooting at East High School. The district maintains he was fired for violating student privacy laws.

DENVER — Fired Denver principal Kurt Dennis filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Denver Public Schools and the school board members who voted to fire him, claiming he was illegally terminated in retaliation for speaking to the media about safety concerns and criticizing the district.

The board voted 6-1 earlier this month to formally fire Dennis, saying that he violated student privacy laws. The lawsuit does not name Scott Balderman, the lone board member who voted against the firing.

In March, Dennis, the former principal of McAuliffe International School, raised concerns in an interview with 9NEWS in the aftermath of a shooting at East High School in Denver. In that incident, a student who had been expelled from the Cherry Creek School District shot and wounded two staff members, Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair. They were performing a daily pat-down of the 17-year-old student, as part of a district safety plan.

At that time, Dennis told 9NEWS staff at his school were performing similar daily pat-downs of a student who was charged with attempted murder in February of this year.

The lawsuit says staff at the school were directed by the district to do a threat assessment for the student and found there was a "high level of concern."

Dennis and his administrative staff did not feel safe with the student at school without more training or support to make sure a weapon was not brought to school, the lawsuit says. In addition, the lawsuit claims that Denver Police recommended that the student not be on campus.

When the student demonstrated "dangerous and unsafe" behavior while at school in late February, Dennis said he asked the district to move the student to online learning or to suspend him, but both were denied. The student returned to school, and according to the lawsuit, staff were required to pat him down for weapons despite not having any "training or guidance" to do so.

The lawsuit says the student's identity was no secret to the school community, because he was singled out by the daily pat-downs, wore a "visible" GPS ankle monitor, and was required to be escorted by a staff member at all times as part of his safety plan. When Dennis spoke publicly about the situation happening at his school, he was "careful" to protect the student's identity, the lawsuit says. It also his actions were "entirely lawful and carefully considered."

It says Dennis provided the media with documents related to the to the student's charges, but notes they are "public" and identifying information was redacted. It goes on to say since that information was public, it was not protected from disclosure under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

In the weeks before his formal firing, DPS board vice president Auon’tai Anderson publicly claimed he had received whistleblower reports that Dennis improperly used a de-escalation room at McAuliffe International during the 2022-2023 school year.

The lawsuit alleges that several board members publicly called them "incarceration rooms” in an effort to turn public opinion against Dennis. Anderson also insinuated that Dennis might have engaged in criminal conduct. As of now, an investigation by the Denver Police Department is ongoing.

Board members also made accusations, according to the suit, that the rooms were used "exclusively" for students of color. However, last week, DPS revealed the findings of its investigation into Dennis' usage of the room at the school. The report concluded that he violated policies that require an administrator to be in the room with a student at all times. It found race was not a factor.

The suit acknowledges one occasion when Dennis was not in the de-escalation room with a student. It says in that instance, the student was "physically violent" toward Dennis. With no policy about what to do, the lawsuit says Dennis left the room for his "own safety" and monitored the student through a door window until the student was de-escalated.

At no time, according to the suit, was any student locked in a room and left unmonitored. The lawsuit also acknowledges that Dennis placed a small latch on the door. It claims he did so because students engaged in a "tug-of-war" with Dennis to open the door and it was necessary to prevent someone's finger from getting slammed in the door.

That latch was later removed when staff raised concerns about being accidentally locked into the room with an escalated student and being unable to escape, the lawsuit says.

A district spokesperson told 9NEWS Tuesday that they had not been served the lawsuit and were unable to comment on any of the allegations.

9NEWS has also reached out to every board member named in the lawsuit. The only one to respond so far is Anderson.

“I’m excited Mr. Dennis has decided to go forward and file a lawsuit because it will be able to prove that the claims of seclusion are not only validated, but I’m hopeful that the community will be able to read the witness testimony that details the individual experiences of students in those rooms," Anderson said in a statement.

"It’s important for our community to get closure on this entire situation but also learn a lesson to ensure that this never happens again.”

The lawsuit claims Dennis suffered lost wages and damage to his reputation and seeks compensation for past and future economic losses.