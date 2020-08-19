There have been 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at CU Boulder this week

The university is requiring students moving into the dorms to show a negative COVID-19 test from within five days.

BOULDER, Colo. — There have been nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at CU Boulder this week, according to the university’s novel coronavirus testing dashboard.

Students started moving into the university's dorms on Monday. Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, 961 students and employees at the university have been tested for the novel coronavirus at CU’s medical center.

Only 2% of CU Boulder’s quarantine space is in use, according to the university’s statistics.

Students moving into CU’s dorms are required to show a negative COVID-19 test within five days from a private facility, or undergo a rapid test from the university.

CU’s fall plan involves “flexible academic instruction” that includes a combination of remote and in-person learning.

The university is relying on a combination of testing and contact tracing to monitor the pandemic, and a spokesperson said it is working to identify outbreaks as they occur.

In addition, large lectures won’t occur this school year, and class size will be limited, university officials said in July.

Earlier this summer, a surge in COVID-19 cases was reported due to parties in the Hill neighborhood.

According to CU's dashboard, more than 2,100 Boulder County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since it was first detected in Colorado in March.