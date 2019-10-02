DENVER — Denver Discovery School sent an alert to families on Sunday saying that students will have their phones taken from them for the duration of the school day Monday, the first day of a planned teacher’s strike.

In the alert, DDS urged students not to bring backpacks, binders or anything of value to the school on Monday morning.

“Students will not have access to lockers," the alert reads in part. "Cell phones will be collected at beginning of the day so that students do not have to worry about loosing (sic) them. Phones will be returned at the end of the day."

Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones said the move is in accordance to the school's policy where students are required to place their cellphones inside lockers during the school day.

“Because of the possibility of having less teachers than normal, the principal is looking into how best to serve all of the students. That may include having classes on the first floor of the school only,” Jones said. “If that happens, then students who have lockers on the second floor will not be able to follow this school policy.”

Jones said DDS Principal Pam Kirk made the choice to confiscate cell phones in an effort to avoid confusion related to which students have cell phones in lockers and which have cellphones in backpacks.

Monday's strike will be the first time in 25 years that Denver teachers have walked out of their classrooms. The strike is set to begin at about 7:30 a.m.

