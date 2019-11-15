AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Library is handing out Little Free Libraries to anyone who would like to encourage and support reading.
Little Free Libraries are small boxes holding a collection of books that everyone can borrow and return on their schedule. If a person likes the book they borrowed, they can return another book in its place.
The small, community-sustained libraries offer an ever-changing collection of titles.
The Aurora Public Library says they will provide the Little Free Library, mounting materials and an initial collection of books.
Those interested in adopting a Little Free Library should be prepared to:
- Plant the library in accordance with neighborhood, HOA, and City of Aurora regulations
- Make the Little Free Library available to everyone in the community
- See to the upkeep and maintenance of the Little Library, including the physical box and collection
Those interested in becoming Little Free Library Ambassadors are encouraged to fill out a simple form to libraryoutreach@auroragov.org by Friday, Dec. 27, while supplies last.
