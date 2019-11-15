AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Library is handing out Little Free Libraries to anyone who would like to encourage and support reading.

Little Free Libraries are small boxes holding a collection of books that everyone can borrow and return on their schedule. If a person likes the book they borrowed, they can return another book in its place.

The small, community-sustained libraries offer an ever-changing collection of titles.

The Aurora Public Library says they will provide the Little Free Library, mounting materials and an initial collection of books.

Those interested in adopting a Little Free Library should be prepared to:

Plant the library in accordance with neighborhood, HOA, and City of Aurora regulations

Make the Little Free Library available to everyone in the community

See to the upkeep and maintenance of the Little Library, including the physical box and collection

Those interested in becoming Little Free Library Ambassadors are encouraged to fill out a simple form to libraryoutreach@auroragov.org by Friday, Dec. 27, while supplies last.

