3 Littleton elementary schools to consolidate due to low enrollment

Peabody, The Village North and The Village at Highland are the schools in discussion.

LITTLETON, Colo. — After monitoring enrollment in their elementary schools for years, Littleton Public Schools (LPS) said in an email that three schools were recommended to consolidate.

LPS said this would move the district from 13 elementary schools to 10, giving schools the ability to meet students' needs more effectively.

"Peabody is one of three small elementary schools recommended for consolidation," LPS Chief Communications Officer Diane Leiker said. "We are also recommending that we combine The Village North with The Village at Highland for one early childhood education center for the district located at Highland."

According to the email, enrollment at the elementary level continues to decline, and their community has "little to no population growth." In addition, LPS said their enrollment is down about 700 students from their pre-COVID-19 projections.

“LPS has made sacrifices over the past 15 years to keep some of our smallest elementary schools open," said LPS Superintendent Brian Ewert. "But some of them are just too small now and can no longer offer the kinds of opportunities all LPS students should have."

The LPS Board of Education discussed a multi-year plan to optimize the use of their school district resources so that facilities can continue to meet students' learning needs.

Those recommendations include:

When possible, maintain north/south transportation boundaries to avoid crossing arterial roadways.

Centralize early childhood education services into one facility specifically designed for preschool-age learners.

Move forward with plans to build a third elementary with the capacity to serve four sections of each grade level (four rounds) using premium 2018 Bond funds.

Consolidate small schools into existing schools to support three- and four-round elementary schools where possible.

