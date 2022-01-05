Regis to start semester with 'flexible' classroom plan

Regis faculty, staff and students will be required to provide proof of a COVID booster vaccination.

DENVER — Regis University announced Wednesday it will adopt a "flexible classroom plan" to begin the semester because of the high community spread of COVID-19.

The university's plan requires all faculty, staff and students to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccination by Feb. 1 and keeps its indoor mask mandate in place indefinitely.

Regis also said faculty can decide whether to hold classes in-person or temporarily hold them virtually through Feb. 1.

"Regis University will adopt a flexible classroom plan with the goal of keeping our community as safe as possible while delivering the high-quality college education and experience our students want and deserve," according to a news release from the university.

The semester at Regis University begins Monday, Jan. 10.

Boosters

Regis faculty, staff and students will be required to provide proof of a booster vaccination by Feb. 1, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The university said nearly half of its faculty and staff have already provided proof since this policy was announced Dec. 22. A booster clinic will be provided to students on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Masks

Regis University's indoor mask mandate will remain in place indefinitely.

In-person and virtual classes

Regis faculty can decide whether to hold classes in-person or temporarily hold them virtually through Feb. 1. Faculty will inform students of individual class status by Friday, Jan. 7.

For classes that meet in-person – such as labs and related courses that cannot function virtually – students are encouraged to wear N-95 or KN95 masks.

On-campus living

Residential students will be required to take a rapid test upon arrival on campus or bring with them a negative test taken within 48 hours of move-in, or a positive COVID-19 test dated after Dec. 1, 2021.

If a student has a positive rapid test result, they will move into temporary, on-campus isolation quarters per CDC guidelines, said the university. Residential students will receive an email regarding check-in times and COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.