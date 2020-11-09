Video released after Security-Widefield students suspended over toy gun

The teacher of the virtual class told deputies she was unsure if the gun was real or fake at the time of the incident.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Controversy continues to surround a Southern Colorado School District that suspended two 12-year-old boys after they were seen on-camera in a virtual class holding a toy gun.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office has released body-worn camera footage surrounding its response to the Widefield-Security School District and the involved family's home.

The video released by the sheriff's office also included a recording of the virtual class. In the video, you can see what appears to be a gun of some type held in the air during a distance learning class at Grand Mountain School.

A spokesperson from Widefield Security District told KRDO last week it was unable to comment on the specific discipline of a student, but said parents are made aware that the same rules apply for in-person and virtual classes.