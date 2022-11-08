Voters can make free school lunches permanent this fall

The ballot initiative proposes paying for the program by reducing tax deductions for people making more than $300,000 a year.

DENVER — Proponents of a ballot measure to re-instate free meals for all Colorado public schools kicked off their campaign at a Denver elementary school cafeteria Thursday.

"Every child would be able to get a meal if they need it and the district would be reimbursed for the meals they serve," said Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy at Hungry Free Colorado, of the initiative the legislature asked voters to decide upon.

Federal pandemic-era funding to provide free lunches for all students expired this summer -- and most districts have reinstated pre-COVID policies of charging for meals for some students and providing free or discounted lunches for kids from lower-income families.

"When school meals were free last year, it changed things," Jefferson County High School Teacher Genevieve Bassett said. "We saw improved behaviors and increased concentration."

As the new school year begins, proponents of the free lunch measure said universally providing meals will cut down on social stigma. "I still remember the shame I felt every time I got my lunch," Daniel Cieraszynski, who qualified for discounted lunch in middle school, said.

The advocates said it also helps families who make too much money to qualify for discounted meals, but not enough to comfortably pay for lunch every day.

"There's a big chunk of folks who really need the resources and this would really help with their day-to-day living if they didn't have to worry about that other bill of school meals," Wheeland said.

But this fall, fees begin when classes do -- even if voters approve the ballot measure, it wouldn't begin until the 2023-2024 school year.

Food service directors said parents should fill out forms to see if they qualify for discounted meals before classes begin this fall.

Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) has set up a help center for parents who need assistance filling out the necessary forms. Other district have also posted advice to parents looking to see if they qualify for free and reduced lunch.

"It's really important to us so that families don't receive unexpected bills and they're aware of these changes," BVSD director of food services Stephen Menyhart said. "We want to make sure as many families as possible still continue to receive and participate in the program with all of that great food."

If the ballot initiative passes, it would cap tax deductions for people making more than $300,000 annually. That change would mean more high earners facing deduction limits, and the limits would be lower than they currently are.

