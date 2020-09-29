Northern Colorado behavior health center shut down for lack of nursing services, infection control

The health department said it "immediately closed Clear View Behavioral Health today, using a summary suspension, because of several regulatory violations."

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — A behavior health center in Johnstown was shut down by the state on Monday after several regulatory violations, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said in a news release.

The latest violations were found on Sept. 22 after the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division survey showed multiple deficiencies, including nursing services and infection control.

“We are closely monitoring all healthcare facilities, especially during the pandemic,'' said Randy Kuykendall, division director for the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division under CDPHE. “Patients in facilities are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to the ongoing nature of close contact between patients and staff, and there are important precautions that each facility should take to minimize risk.”

Following the summary suspension, CDPHE said the state will move to revoke the license permanently.

The facility has a history of non-compliance, including multiple investigations that resulted in immediate jeopardy to patient’s safety, CDPHE said.

Clear View Behavioral Health on its website says it is "an acute behavioral health hospital serving adolescents, adults and seniors located in the Loveland/Johnstown area of Northern Colorado. We provide a structured, therapeutic and safe environment for those patients in and around Larimer and Weld Counties and throughout Colorado who require acute care with psychiatric or behavioral challenges."

All patients have been relocated, CDPHE said.