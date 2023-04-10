Kaiser releases list of Colorado facilities open, closed during strike

More than 75,000 workers in multiple states – including about 3,000 in Colorado – are striking.

DENVER — Thousands of Kaiser Permanente's unionized workers are taking to picket lines for a three-day strike.

More than 75,000 workers in multiple states – including about 3,000 in Colorado – are striking to protest what the union is calling "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels."

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 105, together with the coalition of Kaiser Permanente unions, are calling on the health-care provider to improve staffing, improve long wait times for patients and pay workers more.

The company said Wednesday that while the two sides "have not reached a contract settlement, we have been able to reach a number of tentative agreements in bargaining."

Kaiser Permanente said the tentative agreements include across-the-board pay raises in all markets over the next four years, including offering a minimum wage of $21 an hour in Colorado. When it comes to addressing union concerns over staffing shortages, Kaiser Permanente said they've hired 10,000 coalition-represented workers so far this year.

Kaiser said their medical offices and urgent care departments remain open during the strike, which is set to continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. The company said the offices "will be staffed by our physicians, trained and experienced managers and staff, and in some cases, we will augment with licensed and qualified contract staff."

"We may need to reschedule certain non-urgent appointments and procedures," the company said on its website. "We will contact affected members in advance if necessary. There is no need to call or email your doctor’s office at this time."

For new or urgent prescriptions during the strike, the company said these pharmacies are OPEN during normal hours:

North Metro

Brighton

Hidden Lake (Westminster)

Longmont

Rock Creek (Lafayette)

Westminster

Central Metro

Aurora Centrepoint

Smoky Hill (Aurora)

East Denver

Englewood

Franklin (Denver)

West Metro

Lakewood

Southwest (Littleton)

Wheat Ridge

South Metro

Arapahoe (Centennial)

Lone Tree

Northern Colorado

Loveland

Southern Colorado

Parkside (Colorado Springs)

Pueblo North

These Kaiser Permanente pharmacies are CLOSED during the strike:

Denver/Boulder : Baseline (Boulder), Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Parker, and Skyline (Denver)

: Baseline (Boulder), Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Parker, and Skyline (Denver) Northern Colorado: Fort Collins and Greeley

Fort Collins and Greeley Southern Colorado: Acero (Pueblo), Briargate (Colorado Springs), and Premier (Colorado Springs)

These Kaiser Permanente labs are OPEN during normal hours during the strike:

North Metro

Rock Creek (Lafayette)

Westminster

Central Metro

Aurora Centrepoint

Franklin (Denver)

West Metro

Lakewood

South Metro

Lone Tree

Northern Colorado

Loveland

Network providers*

Southern Colorado

Premier (Colorado Springs)

Network providers*

These Kaiser Permanente labs are CLOSED during the strike:

Denver/Boulder : Arapahoe (Centennial), Baseline (Boulder), Brighton, Castle Rock, East Denver, Englewood, Hidden Lake (Westminster), Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Longmont, Parker, Skyline (Denver), Smoky Hill (Aurora), Southwest (Littleton), and Wheat Ridge

: Arapahoe (Centennial), Baseline (Boulder), Brighton, Castle Rock, East Denver, Englewood, Hidden Lake (Westminster), Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Longmont, Parker, Skyline (Denver), Smoky Hill (Aurora), Southwest (Littleton), and Wheat Ridge Northern Colorado : Fort Collins and Greeley

: Fort Collins and Greeley Southern Colorado: Acero (Pueblo), Briargate (Colorado Springs), Parkside (Colorado Springs), and Pueblo North

These Kaiser Permanente medical imaging departments are OPEN for routine X-ray services:

North Metro

Rock Creek (Lafayette)

Central Metro

Aurora Centrepoint

Franklin (Denver)

West Metro

Lakewood

South Metro

Lone Tree

Northern Colorado

Network providers

Southern Colorado

Network providers

These Kaiser Permanente medical imaging departments are CLOSED for routine X-rays during the strike:

Denver/Boulder : Arapahoe (Centennial), Baseline (Boulder), Brighton, Castle Rock, East Denver, Englewood, Hidden Lake (Westminster), Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Longmont, Parker, Skyline (Denver), Smoky Hill (Aurora), Southwest (Littleton), Westminster, and Wheat Ridge

: Arapahoe (Centennial), Baseline (Boulder), Brighton, Castle Rock, East Denver, Englewood, Hidden Lake (Westminster), Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Longmont, Parker, Skyline (Denver), Smoky Hill (Aurora), Southwest (Littleton), Westminster, and Wheat Ridge Northern Colorado: Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland

Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland Southern Colorado: Acero (Pueblo), Briargate (Colorado Springs), Parkside (Colorado Springs), Premier (Colorado Springs), and Pueblo North

