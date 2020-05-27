Aspen extends face mask law through mid-June

The health order was set to expire Wednesday, but was prolonged to ensure safety as the city's tourism economy reopens.

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen City Council on Tuesday extended its mandatory face covering public health order to June 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community as restaurants and lodges are opening at limited capacity this week.

Council first passed the mask law on April 27, which was effective for 30 days and was set to expire Wednesday.

“I want the public to know that these are not decisions that we take lightly,” Mayor Torre said. “We understand about individual choice and this is a choice for the health of the community and this council supports that as priority No. 1.”

Council members said during their regular meeting Tuesday that wearing facial coverings is key to sending a message that Aspen is a safe place to be as it reopens the tourism economy.

Councilwoman Rachel Richards said wearing facial coverings has become politicized on a national level, and there is a dystopia of information and direction that has left a lot of people confused.