Health officials provide update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave an update on the state's response to the pandemic.

DENVER — State health officials provided an update to Colorado's COVID-19 response, Thursday afternoon.

Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy spoke about the latest data on the virus.

>Video above from Wednesday: Colorado ranks 45th for hospital beds per 1,000 people.

The latest information from CDPHE shows the state's 7-day average positivity rate just under 17% and the 7-day moving average for new hospitalizations is at 149.

Mask mandates in Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties are set to expire later this week.

