More than 150 students quarantined at Colorado College due to COVID-19 concern

The students in the residence hall will stay in their rooms for the next 14 days, the college said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than a hundred students at Colorado College were isolating themselves Monday after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

Colorado College confirmed to KRDO that 155 students in a residence hall were quarantined for 14 days as of Monday out of an abundance of caution because of the single positive test.

The students were told to stay in their rooms except to use the restroom. All traffic into and out of the residence hall was restricted.

Leslie Weddell said that all incoming students are tested when they arrive on campus, and that was how the school was able to determine that one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The student arrived Aug. 14, and the school made the decision to quarantine the other students in the residence hall who might have been in contact with the student who tested positive, Weddell said. Move-in was staggered so not all of the students arrived at once.

Classes haven't officially started yet, but new student orientation was scheduled to take place this week. Weddell said orientation was already planned to be online so that it could be equitable for everyone.