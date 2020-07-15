Colorado restaurants, grocery stores, daycares and more with COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 181 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado as of July 15.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released its weekly updated spreadsheet of novel coronavirus outbreaks across the state.

As of July 15, there have been 416 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. Of those, 235 are considered resolved.

The JBS meat processing plant in Greeley continues to be the deadliest workplace outbreak in Colorado. According to CDPHE data, 286 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and six have died. An employee at JBS corporate has also died, according to the CDPHE, and 10 members of the JBS summer internship program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four employees at Cargill Meat Solutions at Fort Morgan have died of the virus, and 102 have tested positive, the data says.

The outbreak at the Sterling Correctional Facility remains the largest in the state. According to the data, 564 inmates and 36 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Three inmates have died.

Outbreaks at nursing homes continue to be the deadliest. Twenty seven residents at the Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Arapahoe County have died of the novel coronavirus, the most resident deaths of any facility in the state.

As of this writing, outbreaks have been reported at a multitude of different places in Colorado. Here’s a look by category. Notably, there remain active outbreaks at four grocery stores, 23 restaurants and even two strip clubs.

Grocery stores with active outbreaks

Many previous outbreaks at grocery stores are listed as resolved. Here are the ones still considered active by the CDPHE:

Carneceria Leonela

3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 3

King Soopers #114

15051 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 7

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 20

King Soopers #127

7984 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Walmart

El Paso County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 9

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 7

Schools and daycares with COVID-19 outbreaks

There is only one school on the list with a possible COVID-19 outbreak. Colorado Academy Summer Camp has had one staff member test positive, according to the data, but 20 attendees.

The camp is located at 3800 S. Pierce St. in Lakewood.

No attendees at the Eagle Lake Summer Camp in El Paso County have tested positive for COVID-19, but 14 staff members have. Another 11 have probable cases, according to CDPHE data.

Here's a list of daycares with confirmed active outbreaks according to CDPHE:

Horizon Childcare

El Paso County

Staff members with confirmed COVID-19: 5

Staff members with probable COVID-19: 3

Learn Thru Play Children's Kiddieland

Otero County

Staff members with confirmed COVID-19: 1

Attendees with confirmed COVID-19: 1

Restaurants with active outbreaks

Twenty-three restaurants in Colorado have active COVID-19 outbreaks as of this writing. Here’s a list.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

El Paso County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Hapa Sushi Greenwood Village

5380 Greenwood Plaza Blvd #101, Greenwood Village

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4

Hearth Restaurant and Pub

205 1/2 4th St., Windsor

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Hooters of Westminster

1111 W. 120th Ave., Westminster

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 : 3

Kip’s Grill

101 W. 5th St., Creede

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4

Los Dos Portrillos

8251 S. Holly St., Centennial

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 1

Mezzaluna Aspen

624 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Pueblo Viejo Family Mexican Restaurant

4630 Royal Vista Cir., Windsor

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Tommyknocker Tavern

107 Wall St., Creede

Numbers of attendees who tested positive for COVID-19: 3

White House Pizza/Pepperoni Pizza Kitchen

801 Main Ct., Carbondale

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5

Player’s Club

6710 Federal Blvd., Adams County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5

Sweet Cow Ice Cream

Denver County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Chick-Fil-A

Arapahoe County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 4

Chick-Fil-A Brighton

2035 Prairie Center Pkwy., Brighton

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 5

Chick-Fil-A #2721

1901 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Jack in the Box

Arapahoe County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4

McDonald’s

El Paso County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 8

McDonald’s

Prower's County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Santiago’s Aurora

10400 E. 6th Ave., Aurora

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Other places with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks

Here are some bullet points regarding other novel coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado:

So far, only one church has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. That's Calvary Worship Center in El Paso County, where two staff members have tested positive for the virus and two others have probable cases.

There are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees at Denver Water, according to CDPHE.

Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among staff at the Floyd's Barbershop off Broadway in Denver.

There is still an active outbreak at the Home Depot in Arapahoe County (four employees there tested positive and 12 are probable).

Five employees at the Purina factory in Denver have tested positive for COVID-19, and another nine have probable cases.

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Shotgun WIllie's, a popular strip club in Glendale.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff at the Top Golf in Arapahoe County, and another three that are probable.

Seven employees at the University of Denver have tested positive for COVID-19.