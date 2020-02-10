Polis to give update on state's coronavirus response

Watch the governor's 11:15 a.m. briefing in the video player above, or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

GREELEY, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a briefing at 11:15 a.m. Friday on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is in northern Colorado on Friday, making stops in Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins. He will hold his briefing from the University of Northern Colorado.

Others joining Polis at the briefing are: Betsey Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Rick Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs, and state Rep. Mary Young, whose district includes Greeley and Evans.

The briefing comes a day after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, a White House official said they were experiencing "mild symptoms." Late Thursday, Polis tweeted "warm wishes" to the president.

Warm wishes for a successful and complete recovery from COVID to @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS, and all those across the world who have the virus — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 2, 2020

On Friday morning, Polis planned to meet with small-business owners in Greeley and then tour a business, Distortions Unlimited, that received COVID-19 relief funds to support local artists.

On Friday afternoon in Windsor, the governor plans to visit another recipient of COVID-19 relief funds, Dementia Together, and then talk with teachers and faculty at Grandview Elementary School.