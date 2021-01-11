Colorado raises transfer center to highest level due to hospital capacity concerns

Patients can be transferred to any hospital in the state without consent after Tier 3 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated.

DENVER — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Colorado patients can be transferred to any hospital in the state without their consent if deemed necessary by the Combined Hospital Transfer Center (CHTC).

Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said Wednesday that CHTC is being raised to Tier 3, its highest level of operation, by the state's hospitals and health systems due to capacity concerns.

CHTC will now operate as a single, statewide point of contact for any hospital in Colorado that needs to transfer patients due to capacity issues.

>Video above: Polis signs executive order to help full hospitals.

Transfers made through CHTC are completed through a data-driven process to ensure patients have access the level of care they require, while also ensuring the most efficient use of the health care system, according to the CHA.

CHTC has the ability to transfer both COVID and non-COVID patients if a hospital doesn't have the capacity or needs to move patients for a different level of care.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) issued Executive Order D 2021-135 last week, allowing CHTC to direct the transfer of patients without first obtaining their consent under Tier 3. It also requires facilities to accept any transfer deemed necessary by CHTC.

CTHC increases the ability for hospitals to send sicker patients to medical centers with more specialized care resources and move recovering patients to hospitals with available staff and space.

“This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s hospitals and health systems,” said CHA Vice President of Clinical Affairs Darlene Tad-y, MD. “Even when under immense pressure, the state’s health care system continues to work collaboratively with each other and our partners at the state to ensure the best care possible is available to every Coloradan that needs it. However, activating Tier 3 of the CHTC should send a clear message to Coloradans: our health care system is in jeopardy of being overwhelmed."

CHA represents more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.