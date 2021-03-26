New survey shows increased interest, uptake of COVID vaccine in Colorado

A survey released by the state signals significant shifts in vaccine trust and uptake since early fall.

COLORADO, USA — A new survey released by the state Friday morning indicates that 88% of Coloradans may get the vaccine and 62% have either received it already or are planning to, signaling significant shifts in vaccine trust and uptake since early fall.

In September, the state conducted a similar survey and found that just 32% of the state intended to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Thirty-four percent took up a "wait and see" attitude, and an identical percentage said they would not be vaccinated.

Video above aired on Mar. 25 and reveals answers to the many questions about antibodies after vaccination.

Now, three months into the state's vaccination distribution efforts, those numbers have swiveled markedly. Now, 18% of respondents to the survey said they were waiting and seeing. Twenty percent said they either wouldn't get vaccinated or would only receive a jab if it were required.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective as evidenced not only by clinical trials, but nationally, many millions have already received the vaccine,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the state's Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement. “... As more and more Coloradans are getting vaccinated and more and more Coloradans are excited to get vaccinated, we are that much closer to getting back to work and school, back to spending time with family, and back to a more normal life.”

The survey was conducted between Feb. 17 and March 1, and researchers interviewed 810 participants. An additional 93 interviews were conducted with Black residents, plus 75 more with low-income individuals over the age of 65.

