COVID-19 visitation rules eased for residential care facilities

COLORADO, USA — Fully vaccinated residents at residential care facilities can have close contact with visitors, including touch, under updated guidance released this week by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

That means older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes and other residential care facilities can hug their relatives again, provided their relatives wear masks and clean their hands before and after.

"The new visitation guidelines are a milestone for our residential care facilities as we continue to move towards a new normal," said Randy Kuykendall, CDPHE director of Health Facilities and EMS Division, in a statement. "The last year has been extremely difficult, and this step forward has been a long time in the making."

There are certain circumstances when indoor visitation should still be limited, according to the revised guidelines:

For unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is over 10% and fewer than 70% of the facility's residents are fully vaccinated.

For residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections, whether vaccinated or not, until they meet the criteria from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discontinue precautions.

For residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or not.

The revised public health order doesn't factor in the vaccination status of visitors. CDPHE recommends that Coloradans get the COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible for it.

Residential care facility residents and staff were in Phase 1A and among the first to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis has said he expects vaccinations to open to the general public in mid-April. Click here for more information on Colorado's vaccination phases.

> Video above: The state says about 2.5 million Coloradans can now get the vaccine.