WATCH LIVE: New COVID-19 testing site opens at Aurora Sports Park

Aurora's new seven-day-a-week coronavirus testing site will offer free tests to anyone who wants to be tested, especially for those who have symptoms.

AURORA, Colo. — A new drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open at the Aurora Sports Park beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

The site, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, will offer free testing to anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, especially for those who have symptoms.

Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Aurora City Council members, Dr. John Douglas from Tri-County Health Department, Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko and Littleton Mayor Jerry Valdes attended a ceremony Monday morning to open the site.

"This site is free, quick and easy," said Polis.

The City of Aurora is providing the Aurora Sports Park location as well as logistical, communications and funding support via the state of Colorado, Arapahoe CARES dollars, according to a news release.

"It is important that people who have symptoms get tested," said Polis. "If you have any flu-like symptoms, you want to get tested."

Aurora Sports Park is located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave.