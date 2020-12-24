COVID-19 outbreaks at both Colorado In-N-Out locations sicken at least 80 staffers

At least 80 staff members at Colorado's two newly launched In-N-Out Burger restaurants have been infected with the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — At least 80 staff members at Colorado's two newly launched In-N-Out Burger restaurants have been infected with the coronavirus, part of two sprawling outbreaks identified Wednesday.

The facilities – in Aurora and Colorado Springs – were opened with much fanfare Nov. 20.

Lines at both locations stretched around corners, and wait times stretched hours.

Now, both are sites of outbreaks, according to data published by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Sixty staffers at the Colorado Springs location have been diagnosed with COVID. Another nine are likely ill with the disease.

Twenty workers in Aurora are also sick with the virus, plus 16 more who probably have it.