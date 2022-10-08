COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at two Colorado clinics

If you got a COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado Family Clinic or Servicios de la Raza, you might have to get another dose.

COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored.

Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.

CDPHE said there are no negative side effects or safety concerns of taking a COVID-19 vaccine that has not been properly stored; however, the vaccine may not offer protection against the virus.

Colorado Family Clinic received 190 doses of Pfizer vaccine but did not maintain the required temperature data, according to CDPHE.

CDPHE has terminated the clinic from participating in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The clinic permanently closed on June 28, 2022.

Patients who received a vaccine from the Colorado Family Clinic were asked to reach out to the Vaccine Administration Clinical Support Team at cdphe_vacs@state.co.us or call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 1-877-268-2926.

Patients who received a vaccine at Servicios de la Raza during this time period can be vaccinated again throughout the month of August:

Aug. 13, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Adams County Back to School Event (9351 Washington St., Thornton)

– Adams County Back to School Event (9351 Washington St., Thornton) Aug. 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Servicios de La Raza Pueblo - Back to School Event (805 W. Fourth St., Pueblo)

– Servicios de La Raza Pueblo - Back to School Event (805 W. Fourth St., Pueblo) Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Servicios de La Raza - Back to School Event (3131 W. 14th Ave., Denver)

– Servicios de La Raza - Back to School Event (3131 W. 14th Ave., Denver) Aug. 21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Low Rider Event at La Raza Park (1501 W. 38th Ave., Denver)

– Low Rider Event at La Raza Park (1501 W. 38th Ave., Denver) Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Mexican Consulate Clinic (5350 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale)

– Mexican Consulate Clinic (5350 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale) Aug. 25, 4-8 p.m. – Servicios de La Raza Denver - Back to School Event (3131 W. 14th Ave., Denver)

