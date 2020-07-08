Testing data show majority of positive cases in Summit County are visitors

Centura Health oversees the majority of testing in Summit County, including nearly all of the testing of visitors.

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Since Summit County’s economy reopened after the pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April, a major question lingered: What’s going to happen when visitors bring the virus to the county

At a town hall meeting Tuesday, Aug 4, Aaron Parmet, infection prevention manager at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, presented the health system’s testing data, which reflects the impact of visitors in the county. Overall, the data suggests that while visitors have flocked to Summit County in an effort to enjoy a summer in the mountains, they haven’t majorly impacted the local response to the virus.

