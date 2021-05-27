Deaths of 2 Denver jail deputies declared 'line of duty'

Deputies James Herrera and Daniel "Duke" Trujillo both died of COVID-19 after working at the Downtown Detention Center.

DENVER — The recent deaths of two Denver jail deputies of COVID-19 have been declared "line of duty," the Denver sheriff announced Thursday night.

According to a statement from Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, the rights and benefits of that determination include the following:

Departmentally appointed liaison to deputy's family

Hospital Watch by sworn members of the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) or other public safety departments

Departmental escort from the hospital to the funeral service provider

Casket watch by sworn members of DSD or other public safety departments

Honor Guard/full honors at funeral services and entombment/interment

Benefits as recognized in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to include: Funeral costs in accordance with Article 20 Medical and dental insurance for survivors in accordance with Article 10.6

Permanent inscription on the DSD Fallen Officers’ Memorial

VIDEO ABOVE: Celebration of life held for Deputy James Herrera.

Deputy James Herrera passed away on May 16 after spending a month battling COVID-19 in a hospital, according to his family. He was 51.

Deputy Daniel "Duke" Trujillo died Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19, DSD said. He was 33.

Both worked at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver.