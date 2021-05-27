x
Deaths of 2 Denver jail deputies declared 'line of duty'

Deputies James Herrera and Daniel "Duke" Trujillo both died of COVID-19 after working at the Downtown Detention Center.

DENVER — The recent deaths of two Denver jail deputies of COVID-19 have been declared "line of duty," the Denver sheriff announced Thursday night.

According to a statement from Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, the rights and benefits of that determination include the following:

  • Departmentally appointed liaison to deputy's family
  • Hospital Watch by sworn members of the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) or other public safety departments 
  • Departmental escort from the hospital to the funeral service provider
  • Casket watch by sworn members of DSD or other public safety departments 
  • Honor Guard/full honors at funeral services and entombment/interment
  • Benefits as recognized in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to include:
    • Funeral costs in accordance with Article 20
    • Medical and dental insurance for survivors in accordance with Article 10.6
  • Permanent inscription on the DSD Fallen Officers’ Memorial

VIDEO ABOVE: Celebration of life held for Deputy James Herrera.

Deputy James Herrera passed away on May 16 after spending a month battling COVID-19 in a hospital, according to his family. He was 51.

RELATED: Family of Denver jail deputy who died from COVID-19 hopes for a 'line of duty' death designation

Deputy Daniel "Duke" Trujillo died Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19, DSD said. He was 33.   

RELATED: Denver Sheriff's deputy dies from COVID complications

Both worked at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver. 

