Deaths of 2 Denver jail deputies declared 'line of duty'

DENVER — The recent deaths of two Denver jail deputies of COVID-19 have been declared "line of duty," the Denver sheriff announced Thursday night.
According to a statement from Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, the rights and benefits of that determination include the following:
- Departmentally appointed liaison to deputy's family
- Hospital Watch by sworn members of the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) or other public safety departments
- Departmental escort from the hospital to the funeral service provider
- Casket watch by sworn members of DSD or other public safety departments
- Honor Guard/full honors at funeral services and entombment/interment
- Benefits as recognized in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to include:
- Funeral costs in accordance with Article 20
- Medical and dental insurance for survivors in accordance with Article 10.6
- Permanent inscription on the DSD Fallen Officers’ Memorial
VIDEO ABOVE: Celebration of life held for Deputy James Herrera.
Deputy James Herrera passed away on May 16 after spending a month battling COVID-19 in a hospital, according to his family. He was 51.
RELATED: Family of Denver jail deputy who died from COVID-19 hopes for a 'line of duty' death designation
Deputy Daniel "Duke" Trujillo died Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19, DSD said. He was 33.
Both worked at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS