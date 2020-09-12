Federal prison in Colorado has worst COVID outbreak in system

More than half the inmates at FCI Englewood have COVID-19, and 50 staff members have contracted it.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A minimum security federal prison in Jefferson County is experiencing the largest outbreak in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system.

Out of 900 inmates at FCI Englewood, 451 presently have COVID-19, and 50 out of 251 staff have COVID right now, according to BOP.

FCI Englewood is described on the BOP website as "a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center." It houses male inmates.

FCI Englewood is located at 9595 W. Quincy Ave. in Littleton.

> The video above aired in August and looks at families' push to get nonviolent offenders released from jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jails and prisons have been some of the most-impacted by the novel coronavirus. On Dec. 1, the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) reported that 1,558 inmates and 207 staff members have COVID-19 in Colorado's jails and prisons — and four inmates died from the disease within the week prior.