Garfield County to seek state waiver to allow restaurants, other businesses to reopen

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Garfield County will seek a variance to allow restaurants in the county to reopen at 25% capacity for dining in, possibly as soon as Friday, if approved by state public health officials.
But at least one Garfield County restaurant isn’t waiting.
Appearing in person in front of the three county commissioners and a handful of county staff, Shooters Grill in Rifle owner Lauren Boebert said during Monday’s county commissioners meeting that she already opened her doors to customers last week.
“I am serving people inside at 30% capacity right now,” she announced, acknowledging she is doing so in defiance of the state’s public health orders until the county is granted a variance, but with social distancing and other precautions in place.
