x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

coronavirus

Garfield County to seek state waiver to allow restaurants, other businesses to reopen

Garfield County business owners urge the commissioners to immediately seek a variance allowing the county to loosen statewide restrictions.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Garfield County will seek a variance to allow restaurants in the county to reopen at 25% capacity for dining in, possibly as soon as Friday, if approved by state public health officials.

> VIDEO: How long can restaurants survive without dining rooms being open?

But at least one Garfield County restaurant isn’t waiting.

Appearing in person in front of the three county commissioners and a handful of county staff, Shooters Grill in Rifle owner Lauren Boebert said during Monday’s county commissioners meeting that she already opened her doors to customers last week.

“I am serving people inside at 30% capacity right now,” she announced, acknowledging she is doing so in defiance of the state’s public health orders until the county is granted a variance, but with social distancing and other precautions in place.

> Continue reading this story at the Post Independent.  

RELATED: Here are Colorado restaurants offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup

RELATED: Weld County restaurant re-opens as local officials choose not to enforce state public health order

RELATED: Cafe in Castle Rock ordered to close for violation of public health order

RELATED: The cost of managing COVID-19 in Colorado

RELATED: 'If people aren't taking precautions, it will show up the in data': Polis on Colorado's path forward

RELATED: Macy's reopens 11 Colorado locations on Monday

RELATED: WHO: 7 or 8 `top' candidates for COVID-19 vaccine exist

RELATED: Johns Hopkins offering free course to be COVID-19 contact tracer

RELATED: Colorado coronavirus latest, May 12: Campgrounds at state parks to begin reopening today

RELATED: Campgrounds at state parks to begin reopening May 12

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus 