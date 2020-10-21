Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund receives more aid

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) on Wednesday awarded $1 million of the $44 million Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund to 12 public colleges and universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COSI requires applicants to be prioritized if they haven't already received an award previously from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund; those whose expected family income are within 250% of Pell eligibility and that have students facing challenges or financial hardships.
The following institutions were awarded:
- Adams State University - $196,000
- Aims Community College - $15,000
- Arapahoe Community College - $71,000
- Colorado Mesa University Foundation - $120,000
- Colorado Mountain College - $105,000
- Colorado State University - $76,000
- Community College of Aurora - $60,000
- Community College of Denver - $41,000
- Lamar Community College - $26,000
- Metropolitan State University of Denver - $133,000
- Morgan Community College - $57,000
- Red Rocks Community College Foundation - $100,000
Students' institutions will distribute this aid in the form of a direct award for emergency aid during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
For more information about the Colorado Student Relief fund visit their website here.
The COSI helps fund programs to prepare students for postsecondary education, providing matching funds for community scholarships.
