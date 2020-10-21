Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund receives more aid

This fall, Gov. Jared Polis selected the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) to administer $1 million to higher education.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) on Wednesday awarded $1 million of the $44 million Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund to 12 public colleges and universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COSI requires applicants to be prioritized if they haven't already received an award previously from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund; those whose expected family income are within 250% of Pell eligibility and that have students facing challenges or financial hardships.

The following institutions were awarded:

Adams State University - $196,000

Aims Community College - $15,000

Arapahoe Community College - $71,000

Colorado Mesa University Foundation - $120,000

Colorado Mountain College - $105,000

Colorado State University - $76,000

Community College of Aurora - $60,000

Community College of Denver - $41,000

Lamar Community College - $26,000

Metropolitan State University of Denver - $133,000

Morgan Community College - $57,000

Red Rocks Community College Foundation - $100,000

Students' institutions will distribute this aid in the form of a direct award for emergency aid during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

For more information about the Colorado Student Relief fund visit their website here.

The COSI helps fund programs to prepare students for postsecondary education, providing matching funds for community scholarships.