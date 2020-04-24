Nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks had more citations from state regulators

109 of the facilities with confirmed outbreaks take care of the most vulnerable part of the population to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Outbreaks in nursing homes, which account for 64% of the state's coronavirus deaths, have hit facilities that received more citations from the state for deficiencies of care, according to an analysis of data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Out of the 123 facilities listed in its report, which also now include meat packing plants, jails and correctional facilities and even apartment buildings, 109 are those housing the most vulnerable: nursing homes, rehab centers, assisted living and senior independent centers and group homes.

>>> Watch the video above for a 9NEWS report on COVID-19 cases at Colorado's nursing homes.

Many nursing homes — defined here as having at least one bed licensed for care — have received citations from state regulators, across a variety of possible deficiencies. However, a comparison of facilities on the outbreak list and the state’s nursing home citation database shows that facilities with outbreaks had twice as many citations from 2017 through 2019 as others.