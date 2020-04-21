Organizations provide free meal delivery to families in need

The Denver Metro Emergency Food Network brings fully-cooked meals to families in metro Denver.

DENVER — On any given day before the COVID-19 crisis, there were hungry families in Colorado. The coronavirus pandemic, however, made that food insecurity even worse.

Bondadosa, a community food delivery service, along with Denver Food Rescue, Focus Points Family Resource Center and Lost City Denver all joined forces to source, prep, cook and deliver meals to families in the Denver metro area. It's called the Denver Metro Emergency Food Network — and it's completely free.

Ricardo Rocha, CEO of Bondadosa, said the entrance of COVID-19 into the state increased the food insecurities in Colorado that already existed.

"It's about understanding that the problem existed before the pandemic, the problem got worse during the pandemic, and that the problem is going to continue but behave a different way post the pandemic," he said.

More than 73,000 meals have been delivered in the last four weeks, more than enough to feed everyone in Commerce City, the city Rocha is from.

"We've provided enough meals for a family of four for the next 11 years," he said. "It gives you hope, it gives us a lot of connection in a time when we can't be around each other."

The food network depends on donations and grants.