Patients who received invalid COVID shots from Centennial clinic should get revaccinated, health officials say

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — People who received an invalid dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Centennial-based Health Now Family Practice will need to repeat their dose or doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday.

Officials said Health Now representatives will contact affected patients and provide them with information about revaccination.

Those who received one or two invalid doses are encouraged to be revaccinated as soon as possible. But boys and men between the ages of 12 and 39 may want to wait to be revaccinated because they may be at a higher risk of a rare side effect called myocarditis if they get revaccinated before eight weeks, health officials said.

Officials recommend boys and men between 12 and 39 talk with their doctor before getting revaccinated.

Last week, the state health department ordered the clinic to stop administering COVID-19 vaccines after a state investigation determined the clinic violated federal standards.

