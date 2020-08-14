Sorry, Colorado, those easy to breathe out of neck masks are possibly hurting, not helping

“It actually takes those large droplets that would otherwise have fallen to the ground and turns them into smaller droplets."

DENVER, Colorado — Colorado’s many trails are full of them this pandemic summer. Those stretchy, thin cotton neck scarves, also called neck gaiters, that conveniently hang around your neck are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But, many are so thin, it’s likely not helping. In fact, there’s some research suggesting it may worsen the spread.

“It actually takes those large droplets that would otherwise have fallen to the ground and turns them into smaller droplets or aerosols that could potentially linger longer in the atmosphere. So, in a way, they're a little bit worse,” said 9Health Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli of the new study from Duke University.

Kohli said a good test is to hold the mask up to the light. If you can see through it, it probably won’t provide much protection. Similarly, if you blow into the mask and feel air come out the other side, you don’t have enough layers.

The study suggests the synthetic, stretchy material used in many of these neck gaiters can more easily attract dust, particles and droplets from other people. While not a part of the study, Kohli also has concerns with how people put on and take off this mask, constantly pulling it up over the nose and mouth after sitting on one’s neck and chest. She said all masks need to be carefully handled and hands should be washed after putting it on or off.

“Be careful to keep them in a nice clean plastic container, Ziploc bag, something like that so that they stay protected and they stay clean,” said Kohli. “I see a lot of people touching them, the front and the back. The edges are the only places you should be touching your mask.”

Alternatively, look for a triple layer cotton mask which the study shows may be as effective as surgical masks. And if you go for the convenient, disposable surgical masks, do your homework before purchasing from one of the many suppliers offering cheap ones online.