Underserved: How the COVID-19 pandemic has been different for Colorado's minority communities

People of color are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus because of poverty and limited access to testing.

DENVER — In addition to older Coloradans, there is another group of people at a higher risk of getting COVID-19.

Even though our state has roughly 2.7 million more white people, communities of color are seeing the virus spread two to three times as fast.

This isn’t because of the color of their skin. It’s because of the disproportionate risk that comes with poverty, lack of healthcare, lack of benefits, lack of job security, and limited or no access to testing for the novel coronavirus.

9NEWS Reporter Lori Lizarraga and Photojournalist Austyn Knox traveled from Fort Morgan to Estes Park to Globeville to Montbello for a series of reports about the Colorado communities that are underserved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see all three of their reports in the videos below.

Part I: Poverty and other preexisting conditions

Part II: The value of a test