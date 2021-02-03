Polis to give update on COVID as Colorado anticipates Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Colorado is expected to get its first shipment of the one-dose COVID vaccine from Janssen, the company's pharmaceutical branch, by Friday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to give an update on the state's COVID response on Tuesday as Colorado prepares to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 12:45 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said it anticipates receiving an order of 45,500 vaccines, and they should be available to eligible Coloradans that same day at a number of

community vaccination sites across the state.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a Johnson & Johnson-owned pharmaceutical company headquartered in Beerse, Belgium.

Polis announced last week that those 60+ will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5 along with some frontline essential workers, such as grocery store employees, as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older.

Changes to the phases of distribution were also announced, including new information about Phase 1B.3 and 1B.4.

Phase 1B.3 includes about 958,000 people who will become eligible to receive the vaccine on March 5.

Phase 1B.4 group is much larger and includes an estimated 2.5 million Coloradans, including those 50 and older, who could become eligible to receive the vaccine as early as March 21, officials said Friday.