WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis, other experts answer your vaccine questions in 9NEWS town hall

DENVER — As the state continues to navigate COVID-19 inoculations, many Coloradans are looking for answers on how to get in line for the vaccine, what the process will look like and when it will be their turn.

9NEWS compiled those questions for a town hall Tuesday night with Gov. Jared Polis and other expert panelists.

The questions and answers will be added below, and a live stream of the event is in the player above.

Colorado is currently in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes health-care workers, first-responders, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, and people 70 and older.

Polis recently announced that on Feb. 8, the state will start the next phase of its vaccination plan by allowing educators and individuals ages 65 to 69 to get the vaccine.

The vaccination phase starting next week is known as Phase 1B.2 and includes an estimated 408,100 people.