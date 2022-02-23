Denver to lift vaccine requirement for city employees

The one-week positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Denver has dropped below 5%.

DENVER — The public health order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all City and County of Denver employees and contractors will be lifted Friday, March 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) said the order in the city for private-sector workers in high-risk settings will also be lifted.

The mandate was put in place in the fall of 2021.

"During the pandemic we have made data-informed decisions to protect residents and Denver is now at a place where it makes sense to lift the vaccine mandate," said DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald.

"I want to thank everyone who complied with this mandate. By taking the step to be vaccinated and staying up to date on boosters, you have kept our hospital system from collapsing and have saved lives."

DDPHE said the one-week positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Denver has dropped below 5% and modeling suggests lifting the vaccine mandate will not have a negative impact on this trend.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) estimates 90% of Coloradans are immune to the Omicron variant and most are protected against severe disease.

DDPHE said declining COVID case numbers, in addition to vaccinations and boosters being free and widely available to the public, now make it possible to transition to a longer-term approach that treats COVID-19 as an endemic disease and reserves public health orders for urgent situations.

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, is the best way to protect against severe disease, according to DDPHE.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Denver dismissed a lawsuit filed by several contractor associations that challenged the vaccine order for their employees that began last August.

Employees of the City of Denver had until Sept. 30, 2021 to get vaccinated or get a medical or religious exemption.

At least 23 city employees were dismissed for noncompliance of the vaccine mandate, 9Wants to Know found in November.

Denver's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) had the most employees, six, who were terminated for not complying with the mandate. Other city departments who terminated employees included the city attorney's office, Denver International Airport, Human Services, Parks and Recreation and the public library.

