1K vaccines administered to CSU, Front Range CC students

LCDHE has begun efforts to vaccinate groups where transmission rates are high, such as college students in dorms.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County Department of Health & Environment (LCDHE) is administering up to 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to college students this week.

The vaccines are being administered to Colorado State University (CSU) and Front Range Community College (FRCC) students in Larimer County.

LCDHE said the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to college students by appointment at CSU's Moby Arena. County health officials said they would likely continue vaccinating students after the end of the semester.

> Above video: CU tests wastewater to detect COVID outbreaks.

"The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on college students and young adults, especially for in-person learning and development,” said LCDHE Director Tom Gonzales. “Many college students reside in congregate living situations where infection rates have been high during the pandemic. Also, by vaccinating all eligible people the overall transmission rate will be reduced."

LCDHE said that while young adults are less likely to suffer severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19, the age group is more likely to live and work in close quarters with others and socialize more frequently with people outside of their households.

As a higher percentage of more vulnerable groups in Larimer County are now becoming vaccinated, LCDHE said it is focusing efforts on vaccinating the groups who continue to have high case rates and, in some instances, drive the overall increases in Larimer cases.

