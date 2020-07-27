Minnesota Vikings' Infection Control Officer tests positive for COVID-19

"As I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate," Eric Sugarman said in a statement after he and multiple family members tested positive.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' Head Athletic Trainer, Vice President of Sports Medicine and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the team.

The Vikings sent out a news release Monday saying that Sugarman and members of his family tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

"Eric immediately shared his results with the organization and began to follow the previously established comprehensive protocol created by the NFL and national and local health experts," the Vikings' statement said.

Sugarman said he and his family immediately quarantined after they tested positive.

"At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms," he said in a statement.

The Vikings have sanitized the facility and notified any personnel who may have had close contact with Sugarman, according to the news release. Those people have been tested for COVID-19.

The team said Sugarman has not had close contact with players recently, and no other cases have been identified in the Vikings front office.

Sugarman said in a statement that he is proud of the effort he and the team have put forward to protect the NFL and the Vikings from the spread of COVID-19. He said his recent work in infection control has been some of the most rewarding of his career.

"But as I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate," Sugarman wrote. "It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally."

Sugarman will continue to fulfill his role as much as possible virtually, according to the team.