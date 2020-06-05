Wells Fargo faces government inquiries into its PPP lending

Wells Fargo said it’s facing class action litigation in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Texas.

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal and state agencies are looking into Well Fargo's lending through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, the bank said in an SEC filing Tuesday.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, the largest bank by deposits in Colorado and the largest SBA lender in the state, also said it’s facing class action litigation in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Texas.

“The company has also received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state government agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans,” the bank said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) declined to comment on which agencies are looking into its PPP lending or the nature of those questions.

ABOVE VIDEO: Coloradans can apply for small business PPP loans again

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.