Vitalant and the CraftWorks Foundation have a special reward for blood donors this month.

Donors who make a donation in January will receive a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda.

The "Give a Pint, Get A Pint” giveaway will be at all Vitalant locations in Colorado and Wyoming from Tuesday, Jan. 1 to Thursday, Jan. 31.

Vitalant says the vouchers are redeemable at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants in Colorado as well as Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom locations in Colorado and Wyoming.

To find a Vitalant donation center near you, or to schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Although patient blood use remains high during the winter months, inclement weather conditions and colds and flu often keep donors from making their regular donations. Because of this, January is designated as National Blood Donor Month.

