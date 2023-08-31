365 Health, previously known as 9Health Fair, will cease operations

The organization will dissolve effective Friday. The board of directors will spend the month of September implementing a transition plan.

DENVER — 365 Health, previously known as 9Health Fair, has announced it will cease operations effective Friday.

The nonprofit's board is exploring ways to transition its remaining assets to another community-focused organization.

"The organization’s Board of Directors made this difficult decision after careful consideration of evolving community needs, financial challenges, and the broader healthcare landscape," the nonprofit said in a news release.

Since its inception as 9Health Fair in 1980, 365 Health has provided vital medical services like free and low-cost health screenings, prevention tips and educational programs to countless people. During the COVID pandemic, they shifted focus from health screenings to providing hundreds of vaccine clinics throughout the state. The organization also launched Health in Hand, a telehealth service.

To reflect its broadened mission, the organization changed its name to 365 Health in 2022.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of 365 Health,” John Kelley, Vice Chair of the 365 Health Board, said in the release. “We are incredibly proud of the positive changes we have brought to countless lives in our community. However, the decision to close was reached after thorough evaluation of the challenges we face in continuing to meet evolving needs in a sustainable manner.”

The board thanked the community, partners, volunteers, donors, and everyone who has supported 365 Health.

“As the organization takes this step, we are confident that the spirit of compassion and dedication that has defined our work will live on through other avenues and initiatives that we are exploring now,” Kelley said in the release. “We are in the process of speaking with a nonprofit partner with a similar role and mission to transition 365 Health’s assets to, allowing the legacy of 365 Health and 9Health Fair to leave a lasting footprint in Colorado."

Kelly said they "hope to have more news to share soon."

The organization will dissolve effective Friday. The board of directors will spend the month of September implementing a transition plan that will include meeting 365 Health’s financial obligations, finalizing existing grant requirements and seeking vendor partners to carry out existing services.

