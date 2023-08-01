Denver radio station collecting new stuffed animals

The stuffed animals will be used by first responders to comfort children in traumatizing situations.

DENVER — A campaign to collect new teddy bears and stuffed animals for first responders is underway across the Denver area.

Radio station KOSI 101.1 and HealthOne have teamed for the 6th annual Teddy Bear Patrol.

The campaign aims to collect thousands of new stuffed animals that will be given to Denver-area first responders, including police, fire and EMS organizations. The stuffed teddy bears and animals will be provided by first responders to comfort children involved in traumatic situations.

There are 14 locations to drop off stuffed animals across the Denver area. The collection campaign runs through Saturday.

All stuffed animals donated for the Teddy Bear Patrol must be new and, if possible, in store packaging.

A drive-thru collection event will also be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at 2001 N. High St. in Denver. The public is invited to drop off new stuffed animals and meet members of the KOSI 101 staff.

