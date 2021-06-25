Children’s Hospital Colorado receives its largest-ever corporate gift

Panda Express has made a large commitment to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

AURORA, Colo. — Children’s Hospital Colorado has received a gift commitment of $8.3 million from Panda Express — the largest corporate commitment in the history of Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Panda Express made the $8.3-million commitment over the next 10 years through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares Foundation.

Since Panda Express and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) partnered in 2007, Panda has raised more than $100 million for numerous CMN Hospitals, including more than $1 million for Children’s Colorado.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Panda Express at Children’s Colorado," said Jennifer Darling, president and CEO of the Children’s Colorado Foundation.

"This extraordinary gift will allow our Child Life teams to provide kids with a space to be creative, inspired and inventive as part of our healing environment. On behalf of all the patients and families we serve, we are so proud to be the recipient of this donation – and are so grateful for Panda Express and the Panda Cares Foundation for their incredible generosity and commitment to our mission."

Panda Express' donation will support the establishment of a Panda Cares Center of Hope at Children’s Colorado, which will host a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) makerspace for patients and families. Children's Hospital Colorado said the space will include new computers, 3D printers, green screens, laser cutters, digital instruments and more.

Panda Cares Centers of Hope across the country are made possible by donations from Panda Express guests and associates. Funds raised in-store and online go to each store’s local community.

