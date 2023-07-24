UCHealth to expand south metro Denver hospital

Now operating at capacity most days, the 4-year-old hospital will increase its footprint by 300,000 square feet.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — UCHealth has announced plans to expand its Highlands Ranch hospital.

UCHealth said its Highlands Ranch location, which recently celebrated its fourth year, operates at capacity most days.

UCHealth said it will build out 31,687 square feet of shell space on the top floor of the existing hospital and construct two new buildings, totaling 314,000 square feet.

Construction on a new 194,000-square-foot hospital tower began Monday and is expected to take just over two years to complete.

The expansion will cost UCHealth about $119 million and will be constructed in phases with substantial completion of both buildings expected late 2025.

In September, construction will begin on a new medical office building with an outpatient surgery center and imaging center.

The hospital expansion will create 14 new beds in the emergency department, including one dedicated to caring for victims of assault or domestic violence, said UCHealth. There will also be an expanded outpatient lab, a new electrophysiology lab, expanded oncology and stroke programs, and a new spine program.

"Highlands Ranch and the surrounding areas are one of the fastest growing areas in the state," said Merle Taylor, UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital president. "Our hospital is a state of the art facility designed to bring innovative care and an excellent experience to patients, and we are grateful that so many in the community have chosen us for their health care needs."

"We are grateful the community has embraced our hospital," said Cathy Ehrenfeucht, chief nursing officer at Highlands Ranch Hospital. "Prior to the opening of UCHealth Highlands Ranch, many in our community were traveling to the Anschutz Medical Campus to receive care. This expansion will allow us to bring additional, advanced care options to patients close to home."

