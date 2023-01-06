Intermountain Healthcare, UCHealth announce new partnership

UCHealth and Intermountain Healthcare are developing a clinically integrated network.

AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth and Intermountain Healthcare announced a new partnership on Thursday.

Although the two health systems will remain separate and independent, the partnership will create a clinically integrated network (CIN).

The new agreement will bring together hundreds of clinics and hospitals and 700 primary care physicians as well as create a new health insurance option in Colorado.

According to a press release, the CIN aims to improve healthcare coordination and lower costs. The CIN will be operated as an independent company.

Intermountain Healthcare and UCHealth said the partnership will support health insurance products and programs offered through SelectHealth, which will provide Medicare Advantage and Individual Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, pending regulatory approval, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. A subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare, SelectHealth is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

UCHealth and Intermountain Healthcare expect their current contracts and relationships with insurance plans to continue.

"The CIN will treat SelectHealth just like all payers here. Any plan that aligns with the CIN’s goals of ensuring a better patient experience and health outcomes while lowering costs will be considered a valuable partner," Mark Korth, Intermountain Healthcare’s regional president, said. "UCHealth and Intermountain look forward to the next evolution to our value-based care approach."

"For many years, UCHealth has focused on reducing healthcare costs, lowering insurance premiums, and improving the lives of our patients. We are excited to partner with Intermountain to advance these goals and to give Coloradans a new option for their health insurance that prioritizes value-based care," UCHealth president and CEO Elizabeth B. Concordia said. "Together, we will help improve the overall health of the communities we serve."

