Colorado has most West Nile virus cases in U.S. so far this year, and it's not even close

Denver has the most cases of any county nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DENVER — Health officials in Colorado warned this past summer of the "unprecedented" risk of West Nile virus, and that prediction seems to have played out as the state has recorded its most human cases in almost two decades.

As of Tuesday, the state confirmed 460 cases from the mosquito-borne virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The last time Colorado recorded more cases was in 2007 – when there were 578 – and it's important to note that we might not be quite done this year. The season usually lasts June through September, but mosquitos may continue to circulate later in the fall.

So far this year, Colorado has seen the most West Nile virus cases in the United States. In fact, Colorado has recorded more than double the number of cases of No. 2 California, which has 156, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In total nationwide, there have been 1,419 West Nile virus disease cases in 44 states.

In breaking down the data to the county level, Denver has the most cases in the nation with 80, according to state and federal data.

In fact, according to CDC and CDPHE data, of the 10 counties nationwide with the most cases, eight of them are in Colorado: Denver, Weld (43 cases), Larimer (42), Arapahoe (42), Jefferson (40), Adams (35), El Paso (35) and Boulder (21).

So far this year, Colorado has seen 21 deaths and 279 hospitalizations from West Nile virus disease, according to CDPHE.

The reason why it was so bad this year in Colorado was because of the wet spring and summer, which helped increase mosquito populations. But it's not the state's worst year on record for West Nile virus, which was 2003, when 66 people died and there were a total of 2,948 cases.

Health departments ask people to practice the "4 D's" to prevent West Nile virus disease:

Defend: Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent that has been proven to be effective against West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Dusk to Dawn: Avoid exposure during peak Culex mosquito feeding times, which is from dusk through dawn.

Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants to keep mosquitoes from biting.

Drain: Remove standing water in your yard or garden to minimize mosquito breeding areas.

