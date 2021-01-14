Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum begins commemoration of City’s sesquicentennial

The museum, which is free to the public, will mark Colorado Springs' 150th anniversary with a new exhibit, lecture series and mobile exhibit experience.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum plans a new exhibit, lecture series and mobile exhibit experience to help mark Colorado Springs' 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial.

A new exhibit, called “COS@150,” opens Saturday, Jan. 30 and will feature 150 objects illuminating 150 stories.

The COS@150 exhibit will include the people, places and events that helped shape Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum said "objects on exhibit will range widely in age, size and format in order to engage, surprise and inform both residents and visitors alike."

The downtown Colorado Springs museum invites the public throughout the year to explore these stories through a series of regional history lectures. The stories featured will be drawn from its archives, collections and members of the community.

The first lecture delves into the history of the AdAmAn Club:

The museum will also launch a mobile experience for its “Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region A Through Z” exhibit. Beginning Jan. 30, users can explore the region’s history through the new website, which provides interactive maps and tours on your mobile device.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, which is free to the public, reopened to visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 5 under the state’s COVID-19 level orange restrictions. Visitors are encouraged to make reservations at CSPM.org or by calling 719-385-5990.

