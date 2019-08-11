GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — On this day 132 years ago, John Henry "Doc" Holliday died of tuberculosis in a rented room at the Hotel Glenwood in Glenwood Springs, Colo., according to the city's website.

His life was so influential, the city of Glenwood Springs created a museum, an annual ghost walk is hosted at his gravesite, and a saloon was named after him.

So who was Doc Holliday?

According to History Colorado, Holliday was born in Georgia in 1851 and earned a degree in dentistry in Philadelphia. Although he never fulfilled his career in dentistry, he became enthralled in the world of gambling and alcohol.

It was 1876 when he first visited Colorado where he dealt cards in a Denver gambling house, according to History Colorado. Months later, he eventually left town after he was believed to have knifed an unhappy customer, History Colorado said.

In 1881, Holliday became known for participating in the O.K. Corral shootout in Tombstone, Arizona, according to History Colorado. This was alongside Wyatt Earp, a notorious gunslinger, and gambler, who was also a friend of Holliday.

Holliday and Earp were loyal friends and it is believed that Holliday saved Earp during a fight with cowboys, according to History.com.

He eventually returned to deal cards in the cities of Trinidad and Pueblo, Colorado. Although he was needed in Arizona for a trial, Pueblo authorities created charges to keep him in Pueblo, according to History Colorado.

In 1887, Holliday's life ended at the age of 36 as he tried to cure his tuberculosis with the "Indian medicine" of the vapor caves in Glenwood Springs, according to the city's website.

His gravesite is located at the Linwood Cemetery in Glenwood Springs where a ghost tour is available for those interested in learning the history of those buried at the cemetery.

Although it is unknown where he was exactly buried, the hike to Holliday's grave marker is recommended as a "must-do" activity while visiting Glenwood Springs, the city's website says.

Signs are sprinkled throughout the trail for those who wish to visit the Doc Holliday gravesite.

Signs are available for those who want to walk the trail towards the Doc Holliday gravesite.

Doc Holliday Museum

For those interested in learning more about Holliday's life, you can visit the Doc Holliday Museum, located at 1001 Colorado Avenue. At the museum, you can find memorabilia owned by Holliday, along with photos and drawings of him. His derringer pistol, gifted to him by his girlfriend, is the focal point of the collection, according to the City of Glenwood Springs website.

Doc Holliday Saloon

According to the City of Glenwood Springs website, a saloon named after Holliday also has a gallery of photos of him, the Earp brothers, along with images of Billy Clanton and the McLaury brothers.

Doc Holliday Tavern

