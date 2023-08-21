40 years later, Lori Poland reflects on her kidnapping, rescue from an outhouse pit and how it's affected her life

Example video title will go here for this video

Poland was 3 years old in 1983 when she was abducted outside her Sheridan home and found several days later by a couple who were birdwatching in Genesee Park.

Her parents and her brother, who she now has little contact with. The 911 operators who took the frantic calls for help. The first responders who rescued her. Neighbors. Friends.

“The impact of what happened, and what one person's illness and sickness did to so many – and not just me, but to every single person that lived in that time and that experienced and endured it,” she says.

But there’s also pain, and that hurt goes far beyond her.

She has a lot of happiness around her. A satisfying job. Work on a foundation with the lofty goal of ending child abuse and neglect. Kids. A new marriage.

That kind of thing doesn’t happen as much as it once did. Moments like that are part of the legacy of being the victim of one of Colorado’s most notorious crimes – an assault that happened 40 years ago this week that ripples through her life to this day.

“He saw my name, he looked up at me, and knew who I was,” Lori says. “There was, like, a bulletproof window. And he comes out the door with the five locks on it, and just hugs me, and gives me my car keys, and sends me on my way.”

She got to the storage yard to pick it up. The man behind the counter was tall – 6-foot-10, she imagines, though as she’s telling the story she acknowledges she may be exaggerating. He was bald, with tattoos – some on his face.

Like the day in her 20s when her car was towed.

There were times, when she was younger, that Lori Poland would get the knowing look – the look that told her she had been recognized.

An ambulance rushed Lori to the hospital and a reunion with her relieved parents, all of it captured by reporters and photographers.

“What are you doing in there?” the man asked.

One of them grabbed a flashlight and shined it into the pit below the crude toilet. Lori stared back.

A couple from Pennsylvania out bird watching in the Genesee Park area, 20 miles northwest of Lori’s Sheridan home, stopped to use a remote outhouse. They heard something, thinking at first it was an animal. Then they realized it was a child’s voice.

Then, on that Thursday morning, there was a miracle.

By then, hope had faded, and everyone involved feared the absolute worst.

Investigators began watching him around-the-clock as the search for Lori stretched into a third day, and then a fourth.

Thiret held a sports coat over his head to avoid the waiting news photographers, rushed to a car and left.

They brought him in for questioning. Thiret repeatedly denied having anything to do with Lori’s disappearance, telling police he was home at the time she vanished, and that night they released him.

The day after she vanished, there was no sign of Lori, but police investigators already had their sights on an orange Datsun with the license No. ADV-627 and the man who owned it, a golf course maintenance worker named Robert Thiret.

“She’s my baby,” Lori’s mom said. “Just bring her back. I really love her, and I want her home.”

The story hit the news a few hours later. Lori’s mother was in tears.

A neighbor got a look at the car, which was an orange Datsun with a black stripe and letters on the bottom of the door and a partial license plate, ADV-2.

Three of the children ran to Lori’s dad, screaming, “Call the police.”

About 12:45 p.m., an orange Nissan sedan pulled to a stop in the street. The man behind the wheel coaxed Lori over to the car, persuaded her to take off her pants and get in. Then he drove off.

After eating lunch, 3-year-old Lori Poland headed back outside with her brother and some other neighbor kids. Her dad was inside the family’s small home, but other parents were around – and some workers at the business across the street sat outside, enjoying their lunch breaks.

Chapter 3 : The suspect

Though she was just 3 years old, it was quickly clear that Lori knew exactly what had happened to her and exactly who did it.

Two days after her rescue, while she was still being treated at St. Anthony Central Hospital, Sheridan Police Chief Joe Stephenson and a detective met with Lori and her parents, recording an interview as they showed her a series of photographs. Mixed in among them was a picture of Thiret.

Stephenson started by showing Lori photos of a fellow investigator, then a reserve officer, then a janitor at the police department. Even one of himself.

“When I handed her the photo of Robert Thiret, her entire face changed,” Stephenson wrote in a report.

“Oh, there he is,” Lori said, according to court records. “That one. He did it. He put me in the hole.”

“It is this officer’s opinion, without doubt, that Lori Poland identified the suspect of Robert Thiret as the man who kidnapped her,” Stephenson wrote.

A few days later, investigators took the recording of that interview to Dr. Richard Krugman, the head of what is now known as the Kempe Center for the Treatment and Prevention of Child Abuse. Krugman says he has never forgotten watching that interview.

“She pointed right at him said, 'Mommy, that's him. That's the bad man who put me in the hole,' ” Krugman says.

The next week, Lori was interviewed again by a doctor at the Kempe Center. Krugman operated the video camera. Thiret’s attorney was allowed to suggest questions.

“She played out, in 45 minutes, everything that happened to her from the time she was in front of the house, to when she got in the car, to what the car looked like, to the what he did to her, to when she was dropped in the hole,” Krugman says.

Several times, Lori was shown a photo of someone other than Thiret and asked: Isn’t this the bad man?

Each time, she said no, pointed to Thiret’s picture and said, “That’s the bad man.”

“She was just crystal clear at the age of 3 as to what had happened to her and who had done it,” Krugman says.

> The 9NEWS story below aired Sept, 8, 1983:

What had happened to her was unspeakable: The man got her to take off her pants and lured her into his car, sexually molested her and then dropped her into that outhouse pit, leaving her for dead.

A little more than two weeks after Lori’s abduction, police obtained an arrest warrant for Thiret on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, child abuse, sexual assault on a child and committing a crime of violence.

A year later, to the outrage of many, prosecutors agreed to a deal with Thiret. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and sexual assault on a child, and a judge imposed a 10-year prison sentence.

Thiret walked free after serving about six years. Though the state parole board had denied his bid for freedom, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that state law required that he be given credit for “good time” while behind bars.

He left Colorado and went to California, where he was again convicted of sexually abusing a child.

At the time, no one had a legal right to know where he was headed after being released. Within months, the state legislature passed a law requiring convicted sex offenders to register with authorities.