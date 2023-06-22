1 dead after car swept off road near Watkins

The car was located Thursday morning several hundred yards northwest of East 6th Avenue and North Watkins Road.

WATKINS, Colo. — One person is dead after a car was swept off the road by high waters Wednesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office received reports of vehicles that had been washed off the road near East 6th Avenue and North Watkins Road. The sheriff's office said one of the cars was occupied.

Crews from Bennett Fire and ACSO were called out but could not get to the vehicles due to the high water levels, according to ACSO.

Thursday morning, crews using a drone were able to find the car with one person inside several hundred yards northwest of the intersection, John Bartmann with ACSO said.

The swift water rescue team from South Metro Fire Rescue responded and was able to recover the person from inside the car, according to Bartmann.

The person was pronounced dead, Bartmann said. Identification of the deceased will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Public safety officials stress that drivers should avoid flooded roads.

