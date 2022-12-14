Teen girl reported missing from Durango

Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter.

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday.

Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.

Audrianna is described as a Native American girl, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt hoodie, denim jeans, and brown Uggs-style boots. Investigators provided a photo from the day she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900, or call 911.

