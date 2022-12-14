15-year-old girl reported missing in Aurora

Police sai Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Aurora Wednesday morning.

Police said Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. on the Anschutz Medical Campus. She was headed westbound from the medical campus, which is in the 13000-block of Colfax Avenue. Investigators said she may have gotten on an RTD bus and headed to Denver.

Sabella has a severe medical condition that requires medication, investigators said.

She is described as an African American girl with black hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, pink shoes and a Spider-Man backpack. Investigators provided images of her taken Wednesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the University Police Department at the Anschutz Medical Campus at 303-724-4444, or call 911.

